New disaster management guidelines by MOH include measures for chemical incidents

KUALA LUMPUR: Preparedness measures for health personnel to manage incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials are among the highlights of five new guidelines introduced by the Health Ministry (MOH) for disaster management in the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said these measures were part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNe) Management Guidelines 2024, which also includes procedures for risk communication and disaster incident reporting.

“The establishment of comprehensive and systematic guidelines for disaster management is crucial for ensuring readiness, rapid response and effective recovery during and after disaster events,” he said in his speech at the Disaster Management Conference in conjunction with the MOH-level National Preparedness Month themed ‘Health System Resilience in Disaster’.

Dzulkefly outlined the four additional guidelines, including the MOH Disaster Management Plan 2024, which serves as the main framework for developing other guidelines, and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) Standard Operating Procedure 2024.

Also, the Guidelines for Rapid Assessment Team (RAT) and Rapid Response Team (RRT) 2024, as well as the Guidelines for Human Resource Mobilisation During Public Health Emergencies 2024.

He said that all these guidelines have been tested through various simulations at the district, state, national and ASEAN levels and have been continuously improved through After Action Review sessions.