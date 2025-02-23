New ideas for people’s benefit generated at retreat - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government Retreat acts as a catalyst for Cabinet members to generate innovative ideas that drive meaningful change for the benefit of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that every view shared at the session was a reflection of the government’s concern and commitment to shaping a brighter future.

“Alhamdulillah, the retreat ended last night after a day of in-depth discussions, presentations and evaluation of content for policies. All these are to ensure the well-being and survival of the people,“ he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also affirmed that the mandate given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the retreat will be implemented with utmost responsibility.

“Hopefully the togetherness forged today will be a catalyst for a more meaningful life for all Malaysians,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the two-day retreat marked the beginning of a new year, fostering a strong spirit of unity and togetherness among Cabinet members.

“We need to constantly evaluate and see the effectiveness of the delivery of the ministry and the retreat served as a platform for us to identify what is necessary and can be improved,“ he said.

He said the Prime Minister, in his speech when closing the retreat, emphasised the government’s commitment to being open to views and criticism from all parties to improve its service to the people and the country.

“This gives room for every ministry and agency to improve the loopholes in the government and will certainly help the MADANI government to function better,“ he said.