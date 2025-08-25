New MR 333 padi variety Menora boosts Malaysia’s rice sector

KEPALA BATAS: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has introduced a new high-yield padi variety named MR 333 Menora to strengthen Malaysia’s rice industry competitiveness.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute developed this variety with a 12th Malaysia Plan allocation of 36.1 million ringgit.

“The MR 333 variety is introduced as an alternative to popular varieties such as MR 297, MR 315, MR 303 and MR 307,” he stated during the launch event in Kampung Lahar Minyak.

Mohamad highlighted that this variety specifically targets granary areas with potential yields reaching 9.96 tonnes per hectare.

“The variety is also proven to be competitive because of its resistance to blast disease,” he added, expressing confidence in its income potential for farmers with proper cultivation practices.

The new variety matures quickly within 103 to 108 days while demonstrating strong resistance to lodging and collapse.

It features a higher 1,000-grain weight of 30.9 grams, significantly enhancing overall farm productivity metrics.

Mohamad emphasized that MR 333 represents ongoing efforts by the ministry and research institute to boost national padi production efficiency.

Mechanized cultivation methods for this variety will improve crop management effectiveness and farmer returns.

MARDI has developed 58 padi varieties that currently dominate over 95% of Malaysia’s main granary cultivation areas.

The minister also distributed grants totaling 127,140 ringgit to young agropreneurs and project pioneers during the event.

Five local farmers received the first batches of MR 333 seeds for initial cultivation projects. – Bernama