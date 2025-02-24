Mercedes-Benz confirms development of “Baby G-Wagon”

MERCEDES-BENZ has officially announced that a smaller version of the iconic G-Wagon is in development. The confirmation came during an investor-relations presentation, though the German automaker has yet to disclose details regarding powertrains, design, or a release timeline.

Speculation has been mounting that the “Baby G-Wagon” will feature an all-electric powertrain, potentially utilizing technology derived from the current electric G-Class. However, Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed whether the smaller off-roader will be EV-exclusive.

Additionally, the automaker revealed plans to overhaul its design philosophy, eliminating distinct styling cues between electric and internal combustion models. Moving forward, Mercedes-Benz will integrate multiple powertrain options–including internal combustion, hybrid, and battery-electric—within the same model lineup. The upcoming CLA-Class will be the first vehicle to adopt this new strategy.

The development of the compact G-Wagon, often referred to as “The Little G,” was first confirmed by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius at the 2023 IAA Mobility Show in Munich. At the time, Källenius teased the project, stating, “If you wait for something good, it will be worth the wait.”

The G-Class has already embraced electrification with the introduction of the G 580 with EQ Technology. This electric variant produces an impressive 579hp and 1164Nm of torque, delivering robust performance on and off the road. Meanwhile, enthusiasts continue to favour the high-performance AMG G 63, which packs a twin-turbocharged V8 generating 577hp.

How the market will respond to another electrified G-Wagon remains to be seen. However, with Mercedes-Benz pushing forward with its electrification strategy, the upcoming “Baby G” could mark a significant step in the brand’s evolving SUV lineup.