New PRR affordable housing to promote sustainability, livability

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to enhance the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) with the implementation of the Residensi Rakyat Programme (PRR) to provide more conducive affordable housing for the people, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that new PRR projects, to be built starting next year, would emphasise accessibility, connectivity, sustainability, livability, and mobility, complete with public facilities.

“PPR was the brainchild of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1995. Next year marks its 30th anniversary, so it’s time to upgrade.

“This rebranding of the programme is also expected to help reduce the stigma and negative perception associated with existing PPR communities, as well as elevate the image of the housing programme under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government,” he said.

Nga made the remarks at a press conference following the Planning Approval Handover Ceremony for PRR Harmoni Madani Bestari Jaya here, today.

Elaborating further, Nga said PRR in urban areas would be available for rent, while PRR developments in suburban and rural areas may be considered for ownership.

He mentioned that the minimum gross floor area for PRR units was set at 750 square feet, with a starting sale price of RM60,000 per unit and rental rates beginning at RM250 per month.

“The RM15,000 increase from the current PPR sale policy price of RM45,000 is intended to cover maintenance costs and ensure enhanced specifications are maintained regularly.

“This culture will encourage PRR residents to value shared amenities and communal property, fostering a sustainable living environment in these housing areas,” he said.

Nga added that among the improvements introduced in PRR would be community spaces, controlled access at entry points and lifts, the use of solar energy technology, and more conducive housing designs.

Meanwhile, Nga said the government, through KPKT, had approved the proposed PRR Harmoni Madani Bestari Jaya project in Tanjung Karang, Selangor, to address the housing needs of 245 estate workers’ families in the area.

He said that the total estimated cost for the project was RM75 million, with the Federal Government allocating RM40 million and the Selangor State Government allocating RM35 million to support its completion.

He added that Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCB) would provide the 20-acre land for this PRR project free of charge to all the affected families.

“KPKT, along with the Selangor State Government, would ensure the project is realised, with construction expected to commence early next year and fully completed by the end of 2026,” he said.