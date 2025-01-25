ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Kedah has organised 35 MADANI Rahmah Sales Programmes (PJRM) from Jan 22-30 statewide.

Its director, Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the popular Back-to-School Sale was also held at selected supermarkets throughout the school holiday season.

“The Back-to-School programme offers 10 to 30 per cent discounts on school supplies to help parents buy basic apparel for their children, such as school uniforms and co-curricular outfits,” he said after launching the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Chinese New Year 2025 here today.

In 2024, KPDN Kedah also implemented 525 MADANI Rahmah Sales Programmes, exceeding the stipulated target of 345, involving a subsidy of over RM7.12 million.

“In conjunction with the Budget 2025 speech, the prime minister announced an increase in the ‘Payung Rahmah’ allocation to RM300 million. KPDN Kedah expects the 2025 allocation to be larger than in 2024, with the MADANI Rahmah Sales increased at least three times in each of the 36 state constituencies in Kedah this year,” he said.

He said KPDN Kedah also expressed its highest appreciation to all parties involved in ensuring the success of the MADANI Rahmah Sales, to reduce the cost of living while increasing the income of wholesale and retail traders in the state.

Meanwhile, he added that KPDN Kedah handled six out of 92 complaints from Jan 1 to 25, involving the districts of Kota Setar, Sungai Petani and Langkawi, with cases of price and controlled goods violation.

According to him, three cases were recorded in Alor Setar under the Control of Supplies Act 1961; two cases in Sungai Petani involved price and controlled goods under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and Control of Supplies Act 1961; and one case in Langkawi involving controlled goods.