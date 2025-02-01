New year eve op leads to arrest of teen motorcycle thief

SEPANG: An 18-year-old, wanted by Perak police for motorcycle theft, was arrested here during a road operation on Tuesday.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the teenager, from Teluk Intan, was detained at a roadblock in Cyberjaya while riding a Yamaha LC 135. He claimed he was in the area to look for work.

“Upon inspection, officers discovered the motorcycle had a fake registration number. The teenager was handed over to the Perak police for further investigation,” he told reporters here today.

The four-hour operation, part of “Op Ambang Tahun Baharu,“ began at 10 pm, with 141 personnel involved. Police issued 56 traffic summonses for violations such as driving without a licence and failure to wear seat belts.

A total of 475 individuals and 394 vehicles were inspected during the roadblocks at nine locations in Sepang.

Separately, ACP Norhizam confirmed that a 36-year-old local man, reported missing on Nov 12, has safely returned home. Investigations revealed no signs of kidnapping.

The man, who had gone missing due to work-related stress, returned on Dec 22, saying that he had driven aimlessly through Johor, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu before returning home.