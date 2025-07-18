New Zealand seeks more pineapple imports from Malaysia

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has shown keen interest in importing more pineapples from Malaysia due to rising consumer demand, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. He highlighted the fruit’s superior quality, taste, and texture as key factors driving its popularity in the New Zealand market.

“Malaysian pineapples are well-liked for their unique flavour and texture, making them highly sought after,“ Ahmad Zahid told Malaysian media after concluding his five-day working visit. However, he noted that Malaysia’s current export capacity remains limited, requiring better coordination between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), state governments, and agro-entrepreneurs.

“The demand is high, but our export capabilities are still constrained. We have the quality — the flavour and texture are excellent,“ he said.

To address this, Ahmad Zahid plans to discuss expansion strategies with Agriculture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu. He will also direct state governments in Selangor, Pahang, Johor, and Melaka to increase large-scale pineapple cultivation to meet export demands.

During his visit, Ahmad Zahid also met with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), where he received a request for Malaysia’s assistance in providing Maori-language Qurans.

“I was asked to help contribute Maori-language Qurans. I have contacted Yayasan Restu to explore this, and will seek funding from non-governmental sources, including individuals and private organisations,“ he said.

He added that around 1,200 Maori have embraced Islam, presenting an opportunity for Malaysia to support the growing Muslim community in New Zealand, which currently has 96 mosques.

Ahmad Zahid’s working visit included meetings with senior government officials, community discussions, a halal industry forum, and visits to educational institutions and disaster management centres. - Bernama