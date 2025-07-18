Newborn baby abandoned in Lahad Datu, police investigate

LAHAD DATU: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in front of a house in Kampung Burung, Jalan Bakawali early this morning.

The discovery was made by a passerby at 3.06 am, and the infant was immediately sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail confirmed the incident, stating that the baby is in stable condition.

“The investigation is ongoing to track those responsible,“ he said in a statement. The case is being probed under Section 317 of the Penal Code for baby dumping.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 21-year-old woman at a local hotel yesterday at 10.30 pm for allegedly offering sex services through the messaging app Michat, with payments ranging between RM250 and RM350.

Additionally, a 24-year-old man was detained along Lorong Lahad Datu Square 1 at 2.30 pm on suspicion of involvement in online gambling activities. - Bernama