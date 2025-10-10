Nga Kor Ming: Budget 2026 a fair, balanced and progressive plan for the people

PETALING JAYA: The 2026 Budget is a fair, balanced, and progressive plan that reflects strong governance and the government’s commitment to the people, says Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the budget has achieved three key milestones — increasing national revenue, reducing the fiscal deficit, and lowering new government debt.

“With the Prime Minister’s leadership, Malaysia’s economy will continue to grow, ensuring that national development benefits the people while steering the country toward high-income nation status,” he said.

Nga also praised the government’s cash assistance initiatives, calling them historic, with RM15 billion allocated under the cash aid programme and an additional RM2 billion under SARA 2026.

“Single individuals will receive RM600, while families will get RM4,600 each. On top of that, every recipient will receive RM100 more during Hari Raya and Chinese New Year next year,” he said.

He added that the budget includes 71 subsidy initiatives, covering sectors such as air transport, rubber smallholders and Budi95.

“This shows that under the MADANI government which emphasises good governance and prudent spending not only has the nation rebounded, but the people are directly benefitting,” Nga said.

He described the 2026 Budget as “a good, fair, balanced, and progressive budget” that reflects the government’s people-first approach.