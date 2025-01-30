KUCHING: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals providing aid to flood victims must do so through the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said this was important to ensure smooth disaster management and efficient aid distribution, especially in areas cut off by floods.

“Our own team (Social Welfare Department) struggles to reach certain areas, such as Bekenu and Sibuti in Miri, to deliver essential aid like tents due to rising water levels.

“Channelling assistance through disaster management coordination ensures NGO and individual contributions meet the victims’ actual needs,” she said after visiting the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Haji Kamarudin, Kampung Segedup, here today.

Meanwhile, Nancy said the ministry, through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), must ensure all flood victims are registered.

She said each affected family is entitled to RM1,000 in aid, and this information must be communicated to them.

“Registration does not mean immediate disbursement today or tomorrow, but it is a crucial step to ensure aid reaches those who truly need it,” she said.

She added that the department is also responsible for ensuring PPS facilities remain in feasible condition and comfortable for flood victims.