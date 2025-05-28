Nik Nazmi also resigns

PETALING JAYA: Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has also announced his resignation as Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, effective July 4, 2025.

He will begin his leave tomorrow and remain on leave until July 3.

“I have decided to step down following my recent defeat in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (Keadilan) vice-presidential race,” Nik Nazmi said in a statement.

“I understand that my previous party position was a key factor in my Cabinet appointment, and with that no longer held, it is appropriate to resign.”

Nik Nazmi has held the ministerial post since December 2022—initially as Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, and later as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability—following his appointment by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after the 2022 general election.

Expressing gratitude to his team and stakeholders, he said he looks forward to continuing to serve his constituents in Setiawangsa and to remain active in public service through Parliament.

