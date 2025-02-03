KUALA LUMPUR: Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad last night announced that he will defend the positions of PKR vice-president and Setiawangsa division chief in the party election scheduled for May 24.

Nik Nazmi who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said he announced the decision at the PKR Setiawangsa division Annual General Meeting yesterday.

He said the meeting also unanimously decided to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to retain his position as president and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as deputy president of the party.

“As we celebrate mature internal democracy, we also need to ensure that this competition takes place with full courtesy, a spirit of camaraderie and focus on the big agenda of strengthening PKR as a future party that continues to be relevant in the people’s struggle,“ he said.

He said this in a video uploaded on his TikTok account yesterday.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also confirmed that he would defend the PKR vice-president position in the party election.

Meanwhile, PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin was previously reported to have said that the PKR president and deputy president positions may not be contested based on several views from the internal negotiation process.

Anwar, who is holding the PKR president post for the third and final term, said he is leaving the matter to PKR to decide.

The elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP) and Central Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will be held on May 24.