ISKANDAR PUTERI: Nine out of ten key projects proposed under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) have been approved during the special state development meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 23, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the approved projects include the construction of Sultanah Aminah Dua Hospital in Johor Bharu and work to widen highways.

He said this during today’s winding-up debate session at the Johor State Legislative Assembly in Kota Iskandar.

However, he revealed that 222 projects worth RM10.8 billion, approved under the 11MP are still in the pre-implementation stage.

“The state government considers this a serious matter. We have the allocations, yet work has not commenced since 2016.

“These projects, which involve upgrades to hospitals, schools, roads, and more, have not been able to move forward. I raised this issue during the state development meeting,“ he said.

He added that, with the Prime Minister’s agreement, the state government will discuss the matter with relevant ministries and agencies to expedite the projects.