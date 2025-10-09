Nine Malaysian activists safe after Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

SERDANG: Nine Malaysian activists participating in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza humanitarian mission have been confirmed safe after Israeli forces intercepted their vessels yesterday.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said all 145 activists involved in the mission had been transferred to Ketziot Prison in the Negev, Israel.

He said lawyers from the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel had met with seven Malaysian delegates for further legal proceedings.

“The remaining two are expected to be located today,“ he said at a press conference on the latest developments concerning the mission here today.

Kamarul Zaman confirmed that lawyers had applied to attend all hearings involving the detained activists and would continue providing updates.

“Some of them experienced acts of violence during the interception, and the lawyers have requested to meet them later this evening,“ he said.

He added that activists reported their personal belongings, including clothes and power banks, had been confiscated.

No serious injuries have been reported so far, and there have been no indications of violence involving the Malaysian delegation.

Kamarul Zaman said there was a possibility that three Turkish parliamentarians who joined the flotilla would be deported either tonight or tomorrow morning.

The tribunal hearing involving all detained delegates, including those from Malaysia, is expected to be held within the next two days before their release.

Kamarul Zaman said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had contacted his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the matter.

Diplomatic efforts were underway to facilitate the repatriation of Malaysian activists.

The humanitarian mission involved about 150 activists from 25 countries aboard nine ships, including the Conscience and Umm Saad.

Israeli forces intercepted the vessels yesterday when they were less than 120 nautical miles from Gaza at 10.50 am Malaysian time.

Eight Malaysians were on board the Conscience vessel, while another Malaysian medical doctor was on board the Umm Saad vessel. – Bernama