Nine students remanded over alleged assault case in Chukai

CHUKAI: Nine students from a secondary school here, believed to be involved in an assault case against a male student last month, have been remanded for three days, beginning today.

Kemaman District Police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the remand order was issued by Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd to allow investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code to be conducted.

He said that the students, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested at about 1.30 pm yesterday after police received a report from the 14-year-old victim.

“The incident reportedly occurred because one of the suspects was unhappy that the victim was still keeping photos of his ex-girlfriend, who is also the suspect’s current girlfriend.

“The victim claimed he was assaulted by several students on May 27 and 28, causing him to suffer injuries to his head and back,“ he said when contacted.