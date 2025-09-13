Nine suspects released on police bail in Simpang Pulai murder case

IPOH: Nine individuals arrested in connection with the murder case involving a woman found dead in a car in Simpang Pulai have been released on police bail.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the eight men and one woman were released while awaiting further instructions from the prosecution.

He stated that investigations remain ongoing despite the suspects’ release from police remand.

“The police remanded all the suspects since Monday and today we received instructions from the deputy public prosecutor to release them,“ he told reporters.

The case is being investigated under Section 302/307 of the Penal Code for murder and attempted murder along with Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Police arrested the nine individuals after discovering a woman’s body in a car belonging to a suspect who shot and stabbed a police officer.

Authorities continue to track down the primary suspect who remains at large following the early morning incident in Simpang Pulai. – Bernama