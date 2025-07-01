KUALA LUMPUR: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is prepared to work with the Transport Ministry (MOT) and other agencies to create more comprehensive training modules for heavy vehicle operators.

NIOSH said in a statement that the training aims to provide operators with the skills needed to handle vehicles safely and efficiently, ultimately reducing incidents caused by human error.

The institute also welcomed the creation of a special task force to address safety issues related to heavy vehicles while proposing that the task force prioritise efforts to harmonise relevant laws to close gaps in safety regulations.

This, NIOSH said, would ensure uniform enforcement across the country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the task force’s formation yesterday.

NIOSH also backed the Transport Ministry’s efforts to enhance periodic inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres (Puspakom) and strengthen enforcement mechanisms, including the “Speed-Violation-in-Motion” system.

“These measures will ensure adherence to vital safety standards, including tyres, brakes, and other essential components, which can help reduce road accidents.

“In this regard, NIOSH supports the Transport Ministry’s proposal to impose heavier penalties for such violations and advocated a shared responsibility approach among shippers, transporters, and operators,“ the institute said.

NIOSH emphasised aligning these efforts with the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022, which requires employers to ensure employee safety.

“By integrating this act’s principles into the task force’s initiatives, workers, and road users safety can be enhanced through a shared responsibility culture,“ it added.