KUALA LUMPUR: A former senior officer of the Media Research Centre at the Malaysian Islamic Strategic Research Institute (IKSIM) told the High Court here today that neither the Home Minister nor the Inspector-General of Police had taken any action against the book ‘Becoming Hannah: A Personal Journey’.

Harizal Hassan, 45, said this when cross-examined by lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, representing Hannah, during the defamation suit filed by the Youth and Sports Minister against Universiti Utara Malaysia lecturer Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff. The suit relates to two Facebook posts about the book made in May 2017.

Sangeet: In this country, the Minister of Home Affairs (MDN) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) are Muslim, so the book should not pose any problem for them.

Harizal: I disagree.

When asked by Sangeet whether they (MDN and IGP) could take action against the book, Harizal replied, “They could, if there’s a threat, but so far no action has been taken.”

The fourth defence witness, who now manages social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, agreed with Sangeet that no action had been taken against the book, despite IKSIM conducting various intelligence activities and maintaining good relations with the authorities.

Sangeet: Would you agree with me that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has a terrorism and social intelligence division to conduct investigations, and their officers are well-trained?

Harizal: Yes, but it cannot be denied that IKSIM is also directly involved.

Sangeet: Even though IKSIM conducts intelligence work and has good relations with the authorities, no action was taken against the book.

Harizal: Unfortunately, no.

Harizal also agreed with the lawyer that he had not filed a police report regarding the book but was present in court today to provide testimony.

After the final defence witness had concluded his testimony, Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman set decision for May 30, with both parties required to file written submissions by or before April 21.

In the lawsuit filed in 2022, Hannah Yeoh claimed that between May 10 and May 17, 2017, Kamarul Zaman posted two Facebook statements alleging that she intended to spread Christianity through her political activities.

The lecturer also cited Hannah’s biography ‘Becoming Hannah: A Personal Journey’ as driving a Christian agenda and claimed that she intends to convert Malaysia into a Christian country.

In his statement of defence, Kamarul Zaman argued that his Facebook posts were not defamatory, asserting that he had a duty to inform the public about the book’s content, fearing it might influence them towards Christianity.