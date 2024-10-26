No air crash in Subang, only emergency simulation – Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have quashed rumours of a Boeing 737 crash at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar clarified that the event was an emergency simulation exercise for handling an aircraft crash, conducted with the involvement of several rescue agencies.

“The National Disaster Management Agency also monitored the exercise last night,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, reports went viral on WhatsApp about a supposed plane crash that allegedly killed 10 people and injured 67.