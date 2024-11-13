No approval from venue owner for Menara Condong rally this saturday - Police

IPOH: Police have advised the public not to participate in a rally scheduled for this Saturday at Dataran Menara Condong, Teluk Intan, as the event has not received permission from the venue owner.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the Himpunan Patriotik Rakyat rally did not obtain permission from the landowner, the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI), as required under Section 11 of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone participating in the rally.

Ahmad Adnan explained that although the police received a notification letter from the organisers on Monday (Nov 11), no permission was granted by the venue owner.

“Police have also posted a notice regarding the programme (the rally) in the Menara Condong area to gather public feedback.

“We have also received feedback from MPTI, which denied permission due to the venue’s unsuitability. Since the organisers failed to furnish the owner’s consent, their application could not be processed,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, Ahmad Adnan advised the public to refrain from participating in the rally planned for Nov 16 to avoid legal action under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.