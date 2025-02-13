PUTRAJAYA: There was no incident of assault involving detainees under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) at Sungai Buloh Prison, Selangor, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Prison Department had conducted inspections and investigations following allegations of the incident.

“I have received the full report, and the alleged assault did not occur,“ he told reporters after officiating the 2024 National Registration Innovation Awards today.

Also present were Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and National Registration Department director-general Badrul Hisham Alias.

Earlier today, a news portal reported that a SOSMA detainee’s wife had lodged a police report at the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters, claiming her husband was assaulted.

Commenting on the report, Saifuddin Nasution said the police (PDRM) would investigate the claim thoroughly.

“If a police report has been filed, it is the police’s duty to investigate. However, I have received an immediate response from the Prisons director-general confirming no such incident took place.

“What actually happened was a hunger strike by detainees. After days without food or water, their physical condition weakened, and some had to be taken to the hospital in wheelchairs,“ he said.

He stressed that the Home Ministry and the Prison Department would not conceal any matter and would allow the police to carry out their probe.

On the hunger strike by detainees’ family members outside the prison, he said the investigation had been classified as “No Further Action” (NFA) and a full report on the incident has also been submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On Feb 9, the media reported that police had opened an investigation into a gathering and hunger strike held by several individuals, believed to be family members of SOSMA detainees, outside Sungai Buloh Prison.