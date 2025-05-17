KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has clarified that there is no change in policy or announcement of a new policy regarding the implementation of itemised billing by private medical clinics.

In a statement today, MOH said the matter follows confusion arising regarding a statement made in a TikTok Live session regarding the requirement to provide itemised billing by private medical clinics.

According to MOH, the session, which took place last Wednesday with the topic ‘Myths and Facts’ of Drug Price Display, was an information session for the public regarding implementing the drug price display initiative at private health facilities and community pharmacies.

“The patient’s right to receive itemised bills is a matter provided for under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services (Private Hospitals and Other Private Healthcare Facilities) Regulations 2006.

“The provision of itemised bills is only mandatory upon request without any additional charge, to facilitate understanding of the details of service charges, treatment and medicines received,” according to the statement.

Explaining further, the Ministry of Health is confident that good and continuous cooperation between all parties will continue to strengthen the quality of health services and safeguard the interests and welfare of patients together.

“This is in line with the government’s commitment to implement MADANI values to ensure that all parties, whether patients/customers or private medical providers, receive equal rights in all matters involving health aspects as a whole,” according to the statement.

Last Thursday, the media reported that general practitioners (GPs) and private specialist clinics were required to issue itemised bills to patients as a measure to increase transparency through instructions on the display of drug prices, which came into effect on May 1.