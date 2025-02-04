No construction work at gas pipeline fire site - CIDB

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has confirmed that no construction activities were taking place at the gas pipeline explosion site in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, at the time of the incident on Tuesday.

The board’s preliminary investigation revealed that the construction site of two-storey shoplots, which had been linked by social media to the explosion, was located 30 metres from the incident.

According to CIDB Selangor enforcement director Heryanti Helmi, only plumbing work had been carried out at the site on March 30 while housekeeping activities took place the next day.

“There was no construction work happening at the site on April 1, the day of the incident,“ she said in a statement today.

CIDB’s investigation also found that the assistant project manager was at home when the explosion occurred and received a call from the project engineer at 8.32 am informing him of the blast.

At the time of the explosion, a local security guard and a foreign worker were on site and were rushed to the hospital for treatment following injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, with CIDB awaiting additional supporting documents to determine the incident’s classification under the Construction Industry Development Board Act (Act 520).

Yesterday, Petronas confirmed the fire occurred at a main pipeline owned by Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB).

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat reported that 111 victims sought medical treatment, with 13 in critical condition.