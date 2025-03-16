SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that no country can achieve development and stability if there are constant clashes between races and religions.

Speaking at the 18th DAP National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Section 15, here, today, Anwar said that the approach of the MADANI Government, together with DAP, is to elevate the nation’s dignity and strengthen institutions, governance and democratic accountability.

He added that the government requires the support and participation of communities from various races, and cannot merely follow the pace set by other countries.

“Where in the world is there a country that can progress and remain stable, while conflicts and clashes between races and religions persist? There is none. But we do have a choice.

“I would like to thank my friends in DAP for making the same choice as we did in PKR, Amanah, and now UPKO. Additionally, our friends in UMNO, GPS, and GRS are now offering support based on the principle that the country must stay firmly on the right track,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH), said that DAP is often labelled as a racist party, particularly by the opposition. However, he pointed out that some of these critics forget that they had previously worked with DAP without raising the issue.

He explained that the current narrative pushed by the opposition aims to exploit racial issues, claiming that the Unity Government is weak because it is allegedly influenced by the power of certain parties, particularly those from the Chinese community.

“Don’t they know? In the past, under Pakatan Rakyat, for almost 15 years, PAS worked alongside us in PH under Tun Mahathir. The people who are now joining Bersatu used to sit at the table with DAP leadership.

“Are their remarks true? No. They are the words of desperate groups,” said Anwar, describing it as a desperado (approach to) politics.

Anwar further said that the opposition has never presented any new proposals or policies, but instead tried to instil fear among the Malays about the perceived rise of the Chinese community, particularly through DAP.

In the meantime, Anwar emphasised that DAP’s support for the government is not based on individuals, but on the principles and reform agendas they are advocating for.

He also expressed his gratitude to the DAP leadership, including veterans such as Lim Kit Siang, Chen Man Hing, Karpal Singh, and P. Patto, who played key roles in bringing the people’s voices and struggles to the forefront.

“Soon after independence, there were, of course, voices expressing concerns within the government, about issues such as corruption, poverty, and inequality. However, DAP emerged as a true leader, with prominent and courageous leaders who were outspoken. They had to endure oppression under draconian laws, all while advocating for democracy, transparency, and exposing corruption involving political leaders of the time.

“I salute them because they created and began this mass education movement for Malaysians, particularly the youth, on what good governance is all about. Therefore, I choose not to be apologetic or defensive,” he said.