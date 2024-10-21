No double standard treatment for civil servants who don’t sign SSPA - DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service director-general (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz has assured that there is no double-standard in the treatment for civil servants who opt not to sign the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

He said civil servants who abstain from signing will remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) but will not benefit from the salary adjustments under the new scheme, which takes effect on Dec 1.

“For those who wish to remain under SSM, they will still be treated as regular civil servants, however, there will be no changes to their salary as it will continue to follow the SSM salary scale,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan spoke to reporters after leading 75 Public Service Department (JPA) staff members across various service groups in signing the SSPA option here today.

He said SSPA, which places greater emphasis on civil servant welfare, will boost the delivery of public services in the country.

“So, this system provides significant benefits to civil servants. In addition to salary adjustments, it also emphasises human capital development and better career pathways,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said civil servants have shown their tendency towards SSPA during the engagement sessions held at various levels as the new scheme offers them more benefits, adding that he is confident that all civil servants will opt for SSPA, which will motivate them to improve the delivery of public services to the people.

‘When there are changes to salary adjustments, the public wants to see how many improvements civil servants can implement in the delivery system.

“InsyaAllah, I believe that with the commitment of all civil servants in Malaysia, we will see a new shift in the country’s delivery system,” he added.

In a statement today, JPA announced that ministries and departments must complete the signing-up process for the SSPA option by Nov 30 this year.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for officers in the Executive Group, Management and Professional Group, and a seven per cent raise for those in the Top Management Group.

The adjustments will be implemented in two phases: Phase 1 will start on Dec 1, 2024, and Phase 2 will begin on Jan 1, 2026.