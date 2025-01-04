No drones allowed in Putra Heights fire area - CAAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has imposed a ban on drone flights in the vicinity of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor.

CAAM said that the restriction aims to prevent any incidents that could jeopardise public safety and disrupt the rescue teams conducting aerial surveillance operations at the scene.

“The incident site is situated along a critical flight path. As such, this ban is crucial to prioritize the safety of aircraft in operation,” CAAM said in a statement.

CAAM also reminded the public that any flight activities, including drone operations, that pose a risk to public safety or property are subject to Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3); Regulation 98, Regulations 140-144 of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Regulations (MCAR) 2016, and the Civil Aviation Directives (CADs).

The fire that erupted this morning was caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline, approximately 500 metres long, with towering flames.

Evacuation operations were also conducted to ensure the safety of residents in the surrounding area.