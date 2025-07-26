No further action against Dr M did not override AG’s decision - PM

PUTRAJAYA: No further action against former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the sovereignty issue of Pulau Batu Puteh did not override the Attorney-General’s decision, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the decision was made by the Cabinet, despite the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) having recommended otherwise.

“The RCI had recommended that criminal investigations be initiated against Tun Mahathir for betraying the country and for follow-up action to be taken.

“So, I did not override the Attorney-General’s decision; it was a Cabinet decision. Although the wrongdoing was a serious betrayal, considering the circumstances and situation, we proposed that it need not be taken further,” he told reporters after attending the 50th Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals here today.

Anwar was responding to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s motion to refer him to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee over his remarks on the RCI into the Pulau Batu Puteh issue.

Previously, Anwar said the government has decided not to proceed with action against Dr Mahathir due to age-related considerations.

The RCI on the Handling of Matters Related to the Sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge had recommended that criminal investigations be initiated against Dr Mahathir.

That recommendation was among those included in the 217-page RCI report that was distributed to Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat. - Bernama