No further action in Iskandar Puteri daycare neglect case

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police have confirmed that no further action will be taken in an alleged child neglect case involving a daycare centre here due to insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said a 27-year-old local woman, mother to a one-year-old boy, lodged a police report on Jan 19 this year, alleging neglect while her child was under the care of the daycare.

“The investigation, conducted under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

Following the investigation, the case was referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office, which decided to classify it as ‘No Further Action’ (NFA), citing a lack of sufficient evidence to implicate any party.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post that went viral on Aug 5 included images showing what appeared to be scars on the child’s back, which the mother claimed were discovered on Jan 17, after bathing the child.

The mother alleged the injuries resembled bruises and redness, and a medical exam ruled out allergies, suggesting they might have resulted from being struck or falling on a long object.

She also expressed frustration upon learning the case had been closed, especially after the daycare centre failed to provide CCTV footage, reportedly due to damage caused by a thunderstorm. - Bernama