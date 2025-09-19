PROTON’S electric push continues to gain traction as the Proton e.MAS 7 has once again claimed the title of Malaysia’s number one electric vehicle for August 2025. According to the latest figures, the EV has racked up 5,811 deliveries between January and August this year, with 5,455 units sold locally and a further 356 exported to four international markets.

This milestone means the e.MAS 7 has been the country’s best-selling EV for eight consecutive months, maintaining its lead since the start of the year. Based on JPJ registration data, the car holds a 24% market share, meaning almost one in every four EVs sold in Malaysia is a Proton e.MAS 7.

August also marked a significant step forward for Proton with the official opening of its first dedicated EV plant in Tanjung Malim. Up until now, the e.MAS 7 had been brought in as a completely built-up (CBU) model from China to keep up with strong early demand. With the new facility now operational, Proton will soon begin local assembly of the model, making the e.MAS 7 the brand’s first CKD EV.

The plant, located within the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV), starts with an annual production capacity of 20,000 units, but Proton says this can be scaled up to 45,000 vehicles if demand continues to grow. Local assembly not only boosts production capacity but also strengthens Malaysia’s EV ecosystem by creating skilled jobs, involving more local vendors in the supply chain, and making EV ownership more accessible to Malaysians.

This development also ties into the government’s broader vision of positioning Tanjung Malim as the country’s EV hub. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has already called for the rollout of an affordable Proton EV ahead of the ASEAN Summit in October 2025, underlining the national push towards wider EV adoption.

With its sales momentum, customer loyalty, and the backing of local assembly, the Proton e.MAS 7 looks set to continue leading Malaysia’s electric revolution well into the future.