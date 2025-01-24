DENGKIL: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that he has no objections to the “Rakyat Benci Rasuah” rally scheduled for tomorrow, stressing his commitment to combating corruption at all levels.

He said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had given the green light for the rally.

Saifuddin Nasution was recently reported as reminding the organisers of the rally, which will take place in the federal capital, to comply with all provisions outlined in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Permission has been given... but (subsequently), there are certain locations that were not approved. For me, it’s not an issue. Go ahead, protest if you want to protest against corruption,” Anwar told the media after performing Friday prayers at the Islamic Centre of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dengkil Campus here today when asked about the rally.

A poster for the rally has been circulating on social media, calling on the public to gather at a shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur before marching to Dataran Merdeka at 2.30 pm tomorrow to demand justice and reject oppression.

Anwar stressed that the problem of corruption raised in the rally should be based on facts and not merely focused on old issues.

“The issue now being raised about corruption – I’ve been Prime Minister for two years; what corruption problems are there? That should be the focus.

“Some are bringing up old issues. True, some we’ve resolved, and some we haven’t been able to. When we highlight the loss of billions of ringgit, there’s no voice, no support, and some even defend it,” he said.

Anwar reiterated his commitment to eradicating corruption in the country.

“If any leaders are involved, let me know; it’s not an issue - we will take action.

“I emphasised this in the Cabinet meeting earlier as well. Some are bringing up old cases that were closed during their time (previous administrations). Now they want me to take action - what action? For instance, the case of Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman... that was cleared during their time.

“During my time, when the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reopened the file, they said it couldn’t proceed. So what can I do? Am I to be criticised and condemned for something I wasn’t involved in?” he said.

Nevertheless, Anwar gave an assurance that there would be no tolerance for any individuals involved in corruption during his administration.

“In the past two years, from the lowest levels to the highest, if anyone is involved, I will not compromise,” he said.