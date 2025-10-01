No Malaysians affected by 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu, Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysians have been reported affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu Island in the Philippines.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed the embassy in Manila is closely monitoring the situation following Tuesday’s 9.59 pm local time quake.

The earthquake caused fatalities and displaced hundreds of families according to official reports.

Malaysia’s embassy is actively coordinating with local authorities to obtain further information about the disaster.

The Malaysian government extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the Philippines government and people.

Special condolences were offered to the victims and families affected by this calamity.

The Foreign Ministry is coordinating with relevant agencies on possible assistance for the Philippines.

Malaysians in affected areas were urged to remain vigilant and follow local authority guidance.

The ministry encouraged unregistered citizens to update their details immediately through the official eKonsular portal.

Consular assistance is available through the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila at specified contact numbers and email.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially reported a 6.7-magnitude earthquake before revising it to 6.9.

The quake struck at a depth of 5 km approximately 19 km northeast of Bogo City according to Xinhua reports.

Tremors were felt in many neighbouring provinces across the central and southern Philippines.

Media reported at least 69 people were killed with the death toll continuing to rise.

Government agencies have mobilised search operations for survivors amid ongoing rescue efforts. – Bernama