No Malaysians affected by Afghanistan earthquake, says Foreign Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysian citizens have been reported affected by the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, killing at least 800 people and causing widespread damage.

The Foreign Ministry issued a media advisory on Monday confirming the safety of all Malaysians following the powerful seismic event.

Malaysia’s High Commission in Islamabad remains in close contact with local authorities in Pakistan while continuously monitoring the situation.

Malaysians residing in or travelling to affected areas within Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety guidance from local authorities.

The ministry strongly encourages unregistered Malaysians to register their presence through the E-Konsular system for timely support and communication.

Consular assistance remains available through the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad at Plot No. 144–150, Street No. 17, Sector G-5, Diplomatic Enclave.

Contact options include the consular hotline at +92 51 207 2900 extension 124, 125 or 119, or +92 51 283 3200, with emails directed to mwislamabad@kln.gov.my.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake at 11.47 pm local time, located 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 kilometres.

Officials confirm that casualty figures are not final as communication continues with residents in many remote areas affected by the disaster.

Aid teams are currently working to reach those trapped under rubble in the devastated regions.

The earthquake was widely felt across the region, including in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad.

More than 1.2 million people experienced strong tremors during the seismic event.

Initial reports indicate significant damage occurred in remote mountainous areas near the epicentre. – Bernama