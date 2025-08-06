No Malaysians affected by Laos floods, says Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no reports of Malaysians being affected by the floods following Typhoon Wipha and Southwest Monsoon rains in Laos, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said.

In a media advisory on Tuesday, the ministry nevertheless advised all Malaysians residing in or travelling through Laos to exercise caution, follow the instructions of local authorities, and remain alert to weather updates and official advisories.

“The Foreign Ministry, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Vientiane, is closely monitoring the situation in Laos following widespread flooding caused by heavy rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon Wipha,” the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry will provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians in Laos.

“Malaysians in Laos are also encouraged to register with the embassy and stay in close contact for timely assistance and information,” the statement read.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), the disaster has affected over 58,000 people from 34,000 families across 10 provinces. Nine fatalities and four missing person cases have been reported to date.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Vientiane at Nongbone Road, Ban Phonexay, P.O. Box 789, Vientiane, Laos, by phone at +856 21 414205 / +856 21 414201 or +856 20 5553 1801 (emergency), or via e-mail at mwvientiane@kln.gov.my. - Bernama