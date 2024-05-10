No Malaysians affected by severe floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians in Bosnia and Herzegovina are urged to stay vigilant and adhere to the latest announcements by the local authorities following the severe landslides and floods that hit the Jablanica Municipality.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in an advisory Saturday said no Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected so far by the situation.

“Malaysia wishes to extend its deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the victims and the families who have been deeply affected by this natural disaster.

“We hope for the swift recovery of those injured as well as the smooth restoration of properties and infrastructure,” it said.

The ministry through the Embassy of Malaysia in Sarajevo will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of all Malaysians.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Sarajevo at Radnicka 4A, Sarajevo or via phone at: +387 33 201 578 or email: mwsarajevo@kln.gov.my.

At least 17 people were reported to have died in the disaster while ongoing heavy rains, floods and landslide also caused damages to infrastructures and property in the municipality, located approximately 70km from Sarajevo.