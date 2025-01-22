No Malaysians involved in deadly hotel fire in Turkiye - Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians have been reported among the casualties of the devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort, Bolu, Turkiye, which claimed 76 lives and left 51 others injured.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the tragic incident through its Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General in Istanbul.

“The government of Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Turkiye and the families and victims affected. Malaysia stands in solidarity and prays for strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” said the statement.

Malaysians in Turkiye who require consular assistance may reach out to the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara during office hours at +(90) 312 446 35 47/48 or after office hours at +(90) 507 812 8406. They may also seek assistance via email at mwankara@kln.gov.my.

Alternatively, they can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul at +(90) 212 989 10 01/09 during office hours or +(90) 531 716 0551 after office hours. Assistance is also available via email at mwistanbul@kln.gov.my.

According to international reports, 52 of the deceased have been identified, the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday evening.

The fire at the hotel in Bolu province took 238 guests by surprise the previous night.

Currently Turkiye is in its school holiday period, with the popular ski resort of Kartalkaya drawing many winter holidaymakers.

ALSO READ: Death toll in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort rises to 76