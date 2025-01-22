Death toll in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort rises to 76

ISTANBUL: The number of people killed in a fire at a Turkish ski hotel has risen to at least 76, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday evening, according to German news agency dpa.

So far, 52 of the deceased have been identified, said Yerlikaya, who referred to them as “compatriots”.

The fire in the hotel in the province of Bolu surprised the 238 guests during the previous night.

Videos from the morning showed people trying to escape using bed sheets tied together to climb out of the windows. An eyewitness told the newspaper Hürriyet that due to the heavy smoke, it was difficult to find the stairs to the emergency exit.

According to the governor of Bolu, two people died after jumping out of the window.

The extinguishing and cooling operations were still continuing hours later.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, and an investigation has been launched. The broadcasting authority has imposed a news blackout, meaning local media must adhere only to official announcements.

Currently, it is a school holiday period in Turkiye. The ski resort Kartalkaya is a popular destination for winter holidaymakers. So far, according to Yerlikaya, nine people have been arrested, including the owner of the hotel.

On Tuesday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a day of national mourning due to the catastrophe.