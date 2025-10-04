No Malaysians on Marinette vessel intercepted by Israeli military

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre confirmed no Malaysians were aboard the final Global Sumud Flotilla mission ship Marinette when Israeli forces intercepted it at 3.30 pm Malaysian time.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated the vessel carried six international activists from Turkiye, Oman, Germany, and Australia.

He reported the observation ship Shireen safely docked at Paphos port in Cyprus at 3.40 pm Malaysian time yesterday.

“This ship provides legal and medical services to all participants of the flotilla throughout the voyage,” he explained during a press conference here tonight.

He confirmed observation ships would continue their journey to Cyprus despite the Marinette’s interception.

International media reported Israeli naval forces seized 41 ships carrying approximately 400 participants during a 12-hour operation.

The Global Sumud Flotilla fleet has been sailing since late August carrying humanitarian aid including medical supplies for Gaza.

Sani Araby confirmed lawyers from ADALAH have contacted all detained Malaysian GSF activists in Ashdod and confirmed their safety.

He said families of the Malaysian delegation attended an SNCC briefing this afternoon for mission updates.

He emphasised international solidarity would continue as long as Gaza remains under siege and denied basic rights.

“This is a very strong unity, not only from humanitarian activists but also evident through political pressure at the international level,” he stated.

He noted the conflict has drawn in major powers like the United Kingdom amid political machinations spanning 75 years.

He called on Malaysians to continue praying and supporting the joint humanitarian mission.

SNCC expressed deepest gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his concern about the Malaysian delegation. – Bernama