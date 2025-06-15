No mechanical fault in Upsi bus crash: Puspakom

PETALING JAYA: The recent bus crash near Tasik Banding that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Upsi) students was unlikely to have been caused by mechanical failure, according to a technical report by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

In a statement issued yesterday, Puspakom said a technical inspection of the bus found that key components such as the braking system, steering, suspension and tyres were in good condition prior to the incident.

According to the preliminary report, there was no excessive wear on the brake linings or drums, and the air compressor tank showed no signs

of leakage.

All tyres met the minimum tread depth requirement and were deemed roadworthy.

The inspection also confirmed that the steering and suspension systems were in satisfactory condition, with no signs of defects that could have contributed to the crash.

Investigators noted certain damage – including a broken leaf spring and dislodged shock absorber – was likely sustained during the impact.

“The bus had significant structural damage, including a crushed front section, broken and detached roof pillars, shattered windows and dislodged rear components. Both sides of the body were heavily dented and scratched, with several seats and rear light covers also damaged,” the report added.

Puspakom concluded that there was no evidence of mechanical failure contributing to the incident.

“Therefore, it is highly likely that the crash occurred due to other factors such as human error, road conditions or similar circumstances,” the statement read.

The incident took place at about 1am on June 9 at Km53 of the East-West Highway.

The bus reportedly lost control before colliding with an MPV.

Earlier, the bus operator Kenari Utara claimed that the crash may have been caused by a sudden technical issue, including brake failure. The company stated that an online video showing the bus speeding could be attributed to a mechanical failure, especially as the crash occurred on a winding downhill stretch of the Jeli-Gerik road near Tasik Banding.