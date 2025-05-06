PETALING JAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has stated that there is currently no need to fine passengers for standing up before an aeroplane comes to a complete stop or for ignoring the seatbelt sign.

CAAM affirmed that most passengers entering Malaysia generally comply with existing seatbelt regulations. It also confirmed that it has not received any complaints or reports regarding the issue.

Nevertheless, CAAM reminded passengers to adhere to seatbelt regulations onboard to minimise the risk of injuries and to prevent disruptions to cabin crew operations, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“For now, there is no need for this to be enforced by law, as it is still manageable. Malaysians generally obey this flight safety requirement. Although there are isolated cases, this is not a major concern,” CAAM was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (NUFAM) supported the proposal for a similar rule to be introduced in Malaysia, noting that some passengers have ignored the seatbelt sign—even during the flight—thus risking their safety.

NUFAM president Ismail Nasaruddin, however, stated that CAAM has the final say on the matter.

“Only CAAM can impose such a law or policy. If there are too many safety violations, I believe it will eventually be mandated by our local airlines. But it all depends on whether any complaints are received,” Ismail was quoted as saying.

Previously, Turkey’s aviation authority announced plans to impose fines on passengers who stand up as soon as an aeroplane touches down, without waiting for the seatbelt sign to be switched off, after receiving numerous complaints from passengers.

The country’s aviation authority reported a “serious increase” in complaints about passengers leaving their seats to retrieve their carry-on luggage from the overhead compartments before the aircraft had even landed.

Airlines in Turkey were also instructed to announce the new rule on all flights and to report any passengers who violate it.