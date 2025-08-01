WHEN flying, passengers must follow rules to meet safety requirements but some passengers never seem to get the memo, causing inconvenience to the cabin crew and other passengers possibly endangering the flight.

A video of a passenger in a flight recently went viral over her refusal to wear the seatbelt, which is required of every passenger onboard for their safety.

The 13-second video posted by @fegiegie on TikTok showed the passenger arguing loudly with one of the air stewardesses.

“This is the first time I’ve seen someone about to take off in a plane but (does not) want to wear a seatbelt, then yell at the flight attendant for insisting on wearing it,” captioned the TikTok post.

The passenger, as shown in the video, initially yelled at the air stewardess to “stop pointing” at her to which she responded by telling her to stop raising her voice.

The passenger then retorted, telling the air stewardess that she was pointing at her then she replied: “And how about you pointing at my face?”

In another TikTok post, Fegie said the passenger was later escorted off the flight by the airport auxiliary police, adding that other passengers were witnesses to the incident.

Passengers had to wait for some time for the flight to take off as the affected passenger’s remaining luggage needed to be offloaded.

The other TikTok video showed the rest of the passengers erupting in cheers as the woman was taken off the flight.