No point in preaching if violence threatens harmony: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the incident of a non-Muslim youth being slapped for eating in public goes against national unity and harmony.

During a daily briefing broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Malaysia’s Facebook pages, Anwar’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, relayed the Prime Minister’s message on the importance of mutual respect and social harmony.

“What is the point of talking about Islam and its beauty, especially during the month of Ramadan, if it does not build internal strength and keep us away from violent attitudes that threaten peace and harmony?

“The Prime Minister said issues involving religious, racial, and national sensitivities can be prevented if everyone upholds and remains committed to the principle of mutual respect in building a civilised nation,“ Tunku Nashrul conveyed.

On Sunday, Johor Bahru North district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said police received a report at 9:08pm of a man being slapped twice after being asked about his religion and for his MyKad at a shopping mall as he was eating.

The incident later went viral.

Earlier today, the Johor Bahru magistrate’s court granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to Abdul Razak Ismail, 65, who was charged with slapping the 21-year-old non-Muslim youth.

He pleaded guilty before the magistrate A. Shaarmini to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a maximum one-year jail term, a RM2,000 fine, or both.

Shaarmini granted the DNAA at the request of deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatihah Nizam, who said they were ordered to refer the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The DNAA was granted pending the fresh charge against Abdul Razak Ismail.

