Elderly man who slapped non-Muslim gets DNAA, case referred to AGC

PETALING JAYA: A 65-year-old man who allegedly slapped a non-Muslim man for eating in public during Ramadan has been granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) by the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court today.

According to Kosmo, Magistrate A. Shaarmini granted the DNAA at the request of deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatihah Nizam, who said they were ordered to refer the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Shaarmini granted the DNAA pending the fresh charge against Abdul Razak Ismail.

Earlier, Razak pleaded guilty but later disputed the case facts read out to the court.

As a result, Shaarmini rejected the accused’s guilty plea and ordered him to appoint a lawyer for his defense.

However, before a date was set, deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatihah Mohd. Nizam informed the court that they had received instructions to refer the case to the AGC headquarters.

The magistrate then ordered the case to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for the time being, with the possibility of the accused being recharged in the future.

Razak was charged with committing the offence at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru at 3.45pm on March 16.

