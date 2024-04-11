No reconciliation, actress Diana Danielle files for divorce

PETALING JAYA: Actress Diana Danielle filed for divorce from her husband, Farid Kamil, at the Federal Territory Syariah Lower Court at 9am this morning.

Dressed in a black robe, she arrived looking calm and cheerful with her Syarie lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir, Berita Harian reported.

Initially, she declined to comment to over 30 media members who had gathered at the court as early as 8.30am.

ALSO READ: Diana Danielle files for divorce from Farid Kamil

However, she remained composed as she made her way to the registration room.

She stated that she would leave it to the court’s decision and hoped for the best.

“I hope for the best for us. Let’s not make this too complicated,“ she was quoted as saying.

“I surrender, because we can only make plans, and the rest is up to what happens in the end.”

Her lawyer stated that the divorce was filed due to irreconcilable differences.

“They can be said to have irreconcilable differences.

“Today, we’ve only filed the application and will receive a court date later,” he stated.

Diana and Farid’s relationship has been in the spotlight since she announced her intention to file for divorce on October 28.

However, Farid still wants to save the marriage and expressed his love for Diana and their children.

On March 10 last year, Diana, whose full name is Diana Danielle Danny Beeson filed for divorce after being married for almost 11 years, at the Syariah Lower Court in Petaling, Selangor.

Her reasons were irreconcilable differences, prolonged conflict, and an inability to continue living together as husband and wife.

The couple then divorced with “talak satu” (pronouncement of divorce) via Google Meet on August 10 last year, but reconciled a month later.

Diana, 33 and Farid, 43 were married on November 3, 2012, and have two children together, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, 9.