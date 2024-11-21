No return to 24-hour operations for Tanjong Malim Clinic, says Health Minister

PARIT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that the Tanjong Malim Health Clinic will not resume 24-hour emergency operations as it goes against the clinic’s intended role and policies.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said emergency services are only meant for hospitals equipped with the necessary facilities and adequate staffing.

“Health clinics fall under public health services, which are not designed for emergencies. Emergency care is the responsibility of hospitals,“ he said.

“As such, the clinic will continue operating as usual from 8 am to 5 pm. After 5 pm, if there are patients with common illnesses such as fever or stomach aches, the clinic’s passive on-call service can be activated,“ he told a press conference after the handover of the Seri Iskandar Hospital project here today.

On Nov 18, Perak Human Resources, Health, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the issue had been raised with MOH last month, with the decision expected to be announced soon.

Earlier, the change to office hours, implemented on Aug 1, had caused dissatisfaction among local residents, who must now travel about 30 kilometres to Slim River Hospital for emergency treatment after 5 pm.

Dr Dzulkefly however, assured that patients with chronic conditions like heart failure or strokes can call 999 for an ambulance to Slim River Hospital.

“This measure is one of several improvements we are implementing to address these concerns,” he said, adding that the ministry plans to hold engagement sessions with residents to explain the changes and address their feedback.