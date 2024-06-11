No storage permit: Controlled goods worth nearly RM11,000 seized

IPOH: Controlled goods worth nearly RM11,000 were seized by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in a raid at a premises in Kuala Sepetang, Taiping, yesterday.

The ministry’s Perak enforcement director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the goods were seized after a 79-year-old local man, who claimed to be the owner of the premises, failed to produce the storage permit as required under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The goods seized comprised 104 tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 19 bottles of cooking oil, cooking oil in packets (40 kilogrammes), sugar (132 kg) and wheat flour (396 kg), all worth RM10,935.70, he said in a statement today.

He warned traders who use and store scheduled controlled goods, especially sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour and LPG gas, to obtain storage permits to avoid action by KPDN.