No update on Chief Justice Tengku Maimun’s tenure extension

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today reiterated that there has been no update regarding the extension of her tenure, as well as that of two other judges.

They are Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, who holds the second top post in the judiciary and Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan.

“No news,” she responded briefly when asked after launching a book titled “Law and Practice of Intellectual Property Law in Malaysia”, authored by nine individuals, here today.

Tengku Maimun, the first woman to serve as the country’s top judge, is scheduled to go on mandatory retirement on July 1. She will turn 66 on July 2.

Abang Iskandar is due to retire on July 2, while Nallini will reach the mandatory retirement age on Aug 22.

Under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution, Federal Court judges may serve until the age of 66, with the possibility of a six-month extension subject to the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On May 20, Tengku Maimun confirmed that she has yet to receive any offer for a six-month extension of her tenure.