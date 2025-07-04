No urgent need for major DBP Act amendments, says director-general

BACHOK: There is no pressing requirement for significant amendments to the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Act, as existing legislation already reinforces the use of the National Language in official matters.

Government circulars and other legal provisions ensure proper language use across public services, according to DBP Director-General Dr Hazami Jahari.

He highlighted that language enforcement is firmly rooted in Article 152 of the Federal Constitution, which designates Malay as Malaysia’s official language.

Additional support comes from the Education Act, local authority bylaws, and regulations on product labeling and public advertising.

“After 69 years of DBP’s existence, we face no major issues in enforcing the National Language because current laws are adequate.

What we need now is stronger implementation and commitment from agencies, local authorities, and society,“ he told reporters after launching the East Region Writers’ Camp.

The proposed amendments aim to expand DBP’s role internationally and establish it as the sole certifying body for language courses and publications.

Another key proposal is requiring DBP endorsement for official recognition of language-related goods and publications.

Hazami stressed that legal measures alone cannot uphold the National Language. Instead, fostering love and responsibility among Malaysians is crucial.

“Countries like Japan and Thailand thrive linguistically without punitive laws, relying instead on national pride and awareness,“ he said.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek noted that the amendments aim to strengthen DBP’s role in promoting Malay, alongside a RM50 million allocation announced in Budget 2025. - Bernama