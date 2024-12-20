KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations by the Health Ministry (MOH) into the water supply of Kampung Kelaik, Pos Blau, Gua Musang, Kelantan that was allegedly polluted due to mining activities have revealed no violations of heavy metal content standards.

The ministry announced that water sampling was conducted by the Kelantan state health department through the Gua Musang district health office on Dec 9 at several locations of the village’s water source.

“The lab test results of the gravity feed system (GFS) prepared by the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) showed no violation of the content standard for aluminium, arsenic, ferum dan chromium.

“The MOH, through the state health department and the district health office will continue to monitor the quality of the water supply in Kampung Kelaik periodically with the assistance of JAKOA,” the ministry said, adding that field visits to Kampung Kelaik and the other locations, including nearby mines, were conducted on Dec 5 after it received complaints about environmental pollution in the village on Dec 2.

In addition, the MOH also has conducted health screenings on 200 residents in the area on Sept 23 through a Jalinan Kasih programme and checks of data from the Kuala Betis and Pos Brook health clinics revealed no acute cases due to heavy metal poisoning for now.

The MOH did state that in light of recent developments, the ministry, through the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) will continue to conduct further studies to identify the chronic effects of heavy metal exposure on the health of residents in Kampung Kelaik.

“The MOH through existing health services will continue to monitor the health levels of Kampung Kelaik residents and they are advised to go for checks at nearby health facilities if they suffer any health issues, including skin disease,” the ministry said.

Village residents are advised to continue to use clean water sources for daily use to avoid any water-borne health problems.