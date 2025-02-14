PUCHONG: The government has identified a candidate for Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States and is in the process of obtaining the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said obtaining royal consent is a standard procedure for such appointments, and he will carry it out soon.

“The candidate has been identified, and the process is in place. InshaAllah, once I return from Bahrain, I will submit the name to the King and seek His Majesty’s consent,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid As-Salam in Puchong Perdana today.

Anwar was responding to questions regarding the replacement for Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, whose two-year tenure as Malaysia’s Ambassador to the US ended last Sunday.

Mohamed Nazri assumed the role on Feb 9, 2023, and according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, his appointment was based on his extensive experience in government administration.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to make an official visit to Bahrain next week.